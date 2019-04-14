wrestling / News

UPDATED: Producers React to Rock’s Praise For Dark Side of the Ring

April 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Hero

UPDATED: The producers for the Dark Side of the Ring docuseries took to Twitter to thank The Rock for his promotion of the docuseries, as you can see below:

ORIGINAL: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a tweet today praising the VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary series on wrestling. You can check out his thoughts on the matter below.

The Rock said he found the show to be a “captivating watch” and highly recommended the series. He wrote in his tweet on the show, “Highly recommend a gripping docu-series @DarkSideOfRing on @VICE. Hits home for me as all these tragic stories are from pro wrestlers who my grandfather, my dad and myself have all wrestled and became friends with over the years. Kudos to the filmmakers – a captivating watch.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading