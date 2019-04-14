UPDATED: Producers React to Rock’s Praise For Dark Side of the Ring

UPDATED: The producers for the Dark Side of the Ring docuseries took to Twitter to thank The Rock for his promotion of the docuseries, as you can see below:

Thank you Dwayne, this validation means the world 🙏🏻 Our love for wrestling went into making this series and we hope to earn the right to tell your family's story someday too https://t.co/2raYlMDkJU — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 14, 2019

ORIGINAL: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a tweet today praising the VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary series on wrestling. You can check out his thoughts on the matter below.

The Rock said he found the show to be a “captivating watch” and highly recommended the series. He wrote in his tweet on the show, “Highly recommend a gripping docu-series @DarkSideOfRing on @VICE. Hits home for me as all these tragic stories are from pro wrestlers who my grandfather, my dad and myself have all wrestled and became friends with over the years. Kudos to the filmmakers – a captivating watch.”