Dave Meltzer States That The Rock Wants to Wrestle at WrestleMania 35 Next Year

– During a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a desire to wrestle next year at WrestleMania 35. As previously reported, there was an earlier rumor that indicated that The Rock wanted to wrestle again and possibly as soon as WrestleMania 35 and that he could make some WWE appearances soon. Below are some highlights of Meltzer addressing the issue on his podcast (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Meltzer on The Rock wanting to perform at WrestleMania again: “[The Rock] wants to wrestle at WrestleMania. You know [WWE] wanted him last year. He was originally in the Kurt Angle position, he had filming stuff. If there’s a movie project or something [The Rock] has to film at that time or a week later or something it makes it difficult because of the injury risk. If he doesn’t have anything much going on I would think that he would. My impression is that he wants to wrestle, you know The Rock loves wrestling.”

Meltzer on how it could be based on offers and schedules: “If there’s no movie project on the table that he wants to do and he wants to do WrestleMania I’m sure Vince isn’t gonna go, ‘hey we don’t need you, we don’t want you. Especially [WWE] is trying to break into China because The Rock’s movies are doing just giant business in China. Even if they weren’t [doing well in China] he’s The Rock and he’s one of the biggest movie stars in the world, some say he’s the biggest, I don’t know if he’s the biggest, but he’s up there. Time will tell, it’s up to offers and schedules, you know? It’s not like WrestleMania is going to be the number one thing but I think at 46 [years old], he’ll almost be 47 next year, I think in [The Rock’s] mind he’s probably going, ‘if I’m gonna do another match next year might be a good time.’ Because do you really want to do it at 48, 49? Maybe, but I know he doesn’t want to go in there when he doesn’t have his speed anymore and when he’s not as good as he once was. I don’t see him wanting to be that guy… maybe he would. Because let’s face it he can get through anything just based on the fact that he’s technically sound and he has incredible charisma and he’s The Rock. It’s not like he has to go in there and do a bunch of really quick armdrags and things like that. He can just talk his way through a match or just basic his way through a match. But I don’t see him as a guy who wants to go in there when he’s diminished.”

His thoughts on a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns: “Someone suggested to me the idea of [The Rock] and Roman Reigns in a match. At first, I thought, ‘eh it doesn’t really appeal to me.’ I feel like that could be something that could appeal to [The Rock]. Again, for Roman Reigns, if they’re trying to get Roman Reigns over something big, I mean The Rock will do the job for him that’s not even a question. In [WWE’s] mind if they want to get Roman over as a big Superstar, you know that’s a match that makes sense from everyone’s perspective.”