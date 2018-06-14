Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Wishes Chris Evans a Happy Birthday, Kurt Angle Posts Throwback Photo With Steve Austin, Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa Hype Video

June 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The Rock Jumanji

– The Rock posted the following on Twitter, wishing Chris Evans a happy birthday…

– Kurt Angle posted the following throwback photo with Steve Austin…

– The following video package for Saturday’s Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa match aired on last night’s NXT TV…

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, Kurt Angle, NXT, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Larry Csonka

