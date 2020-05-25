wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Says Wrestling World Is ‘Doubly Difficult’ For Women, Rousey Makes Bear Stew, Cardona Unboxing Video
May 25, 2020 | Posted by
– The Rock spoke to Access Hollywood recently and said his daughter, Simone, is “badass” and that he is “so proud” of her for signing with WWE, calling the wrestling world “difficult” and it’s “doubly difficult when you’re a woman.”
– Here’s Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne making stew out of a black bear that Browne hunted.
– Here’s the latest unboxing video from Matt Cardona and the Major Wrestling Figure podcast, featuring what Cardona believes to be the first ever wrestling figure Box-Set. This is a Jakks Bone Crunching Action, Survivor Series 4-Pack and it’s a Toys R Us Exclusive. Broski talks about his memories and reviews this pack and goes in depth about each figure.
More Trending Stories
- Heath Slater Says He Still Doesn’t Know What Happened On Flight From Crown Jewel
- Undertaker on Becoming the American Badass, Says ‘Mainstream’ Taker Wouldn’t Have Survived
- Willie Mack on His X-Division Title Win & Being Part of the Title’s Legacy, Who He Wants to Face Next, Possible Match With Tessa Blanchard
- Britt Baker On How Her Heel Turn Came About, Being Bothered By Dentist Jokes, Chris Jericho Helping Her With Her Gimmick