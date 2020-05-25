wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Says Wrestling World Is ‘Doubly Difficult’ For Women, Rousey Makes Bear Stew, Cardona Unboxing Video

May 25, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games

– The Rock spoke to Access Hollywood recently and said his daughter, Simone, is “badass” and that he is “so proud” of her for signing with WWE, calling the wrestling world “difficult” and it’s “doubly difficult when you’re a woman.”

– Here’s Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne making stew out of a black bear that Browne hunted.

– Here’s the latest unboxing video from Matt Cardona and the Major Wrestling Figure podcast, featuring what Cardona believes to be the first ever wrestling figure Box-Set. This is a Jakks Bone Crunching Action, Survivor Series 4-Pack and it’s a Toys R Us Exclusive. Broski talks about his memories and reviews this pack and goes in depth about each figure.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Ashish

More Stories

loading