In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights

The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways, but when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, that form or fashion, especially in that business, you gotta have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have.”

On Roman Reigns and the Usos: “With Roman, I think he’s doing a pretty good job, and the boys too, the Usos too.”

