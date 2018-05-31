WWE News: The Rock’s First Shoe Quickly Sells Out, Faces of WrestleMania Documentary Released, WWE Poll on Jinder Mahal

– The Rock’s first shoe from Under Armour was released on Monday but sold out in around 30 minutes. He noted on Twitter that the “Project Rock 1” shoe will be up for sale again on Thursday, June 28th…

My 1st signature series shoe from @underarmour. I’ve engineered & broken these down for over a year. New tech designed to deliver your best performances in the gym.

I got up at 4am (Hawaii time) today to launch my new signature series @UnderArmour #ProjectRock1s training shoe.

Happy to see all the great reviews for my new signature training shoe @UnderArmour #ProjectRock1s. Spent a long time developing them for consumers. They’re 100% sold out BUT will have a second launch 6/28 with my new #ChaseGreatness2Collection. 💪🏾🤙🏾https://t.co/xiNAcwT0Nm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 29, 2018

– Ric Flair’s Youtube channel released the following “Faces of WrestleMania” documentary, which was filmed at WrestleCon in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. It was created by filmmaker Daniel Jones and features Titus O’Neil, Psycho Sid, Ken Shamrock, Sabu, Virgil, The Boogeyman, Carlito, James Ellsworth, Eric Bischoff, Shaul Guerrero, The Godfather, Jim Ross, Ricky Morton, Jerry Lawler, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Jake Roberts, and others.

– Jinder Mahal made a big prediction after Raw that he will become a WWE Grand Slam Champion by the end of 2018. WWE has a new poll asking fans if that will happen. 24% voted yes.