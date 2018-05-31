WWE News: The Rock’s First Shoe Quickly Sells Out, Faces of WrestleMania Documentary Released, WWE Poll on Jinder Mahal

Quantcast

 

May 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The Rock’s first shoe from Under Armour was released on Monday but sold out in around 30 minutes. He noted on Twitter that the “Project Rock 1” shoe will be up for sale again on Thursday, June 28th…

– Ric Flair’s Youtube channel released the following “Faces of WrestleMania” documentary, which was filmed at WrestleCon in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. It was created by filmmaker Daniel Jones and features Titus O’Neil, Psycho Sid, Ken Shamrock, Sabu, Virgil, The Boogeyman, Carlito, James Ellsworth, Eric Bischoff, Shaul Guerrero, The Godfather, Jim Ross, Ricky Morton, Jerry Lawler, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Jake Roberts, and others.

– Jinder Mahal made a big prediction after Raw that he will become a WWE Grand Slam Champion by the end of 2018. WWE has a new poll asking fans if that will happen. 24% voted yes.

