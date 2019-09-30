– Rocky Johnson was a guest on a recent episode of Wrestling INC’s WINCLY podcast discussing training his son The Rock and more. Highlights are below.

On Training His Son: “I didn’t want him to go through what I had gone through. I discouraged him because I didn’t know there would be such a big change as there is now. I said I’ll train you, but I’ll train you 150 percent. I trained him and the rest is history. Every night we’d here a crash and we’d go into room. He’d be on the dresser doing backflips from the dresser to the bed, breaking the bed every night. He told me when he was in football and won the national championship, later on he told me he used that as a stepping stone to get where he wanted to go and that’s what he did.”

On Friends Asking For Money: “I’ve got friends I don’t even know. They’ll text me or [my wife] Shelia with a business proposal where all it takes is $50,000 or $100,000 and we can make a million bucks. I’ve got a million bucks so I don’t need to go into anything and half of them I don’t even know who I’m talking to.”

On Hogan vs. Rock: “We were in Davie, Florida and I opened the wrestling academy called Smackdown Wrestling Academy which is why they have SmackDown Tuesdays now,” stated Johnson. “We brought Brock Lesnar in just to sharpen him up and Dwayne wrestled Hogan in Toronto [at WM 18]. Hogan came up for like 4-5 days and they worked everything out. I knew it was gonna be big but I didn’t know it was gonna be that big. They had two great athletes and there was no animosity. There was no, ‘I’m winning. You’re winning.’ They did what they thought would draw money and it worked. Hogan was an icon and still is to this day and he had no problem giving my son the belt.”