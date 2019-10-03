Rocky Johnson Says He Had Talks With AEW But Wasn’t Interested

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Rocky Johnson revealed that he had talks about working with AEW but turned them down because he’s not interested in wrestling anymore. Here are highlights:

On his talks with AEW: “It was great working with Dusty. We were tag champs in Florida and we switched back and forth with the heavyweight belt. Now that his son has a chance with this Elite Wrestling, they have the capital and everything. I had talked with them and probably could have worked with them, but I’m not interested anymore. But, the point is, that no matter how much money you’ve got, if you don’t have talent then you’re not gonna draw. But they are smart enough in that they are getting these independents and are opening a school where they’re gonna develop their own talent. I think it’s gonna be good, the wrestling wars because it’s gonna be good for the guys. But I think a lot of them are gonna jump ship from WWE.”

On what it takes to be a good promoter: “A good promoter is one that treats you with respect and as a human being. I worked for promoters that I couldn’t stand and they couldn’t stand me. But they knew if they put my name out there, I would sell out for them. You’ve got to have a good rapport with whoever you’re with.”

On the transition from Vince McMahon Sr to Jr in WWF: “[Vince Jr] was doing the announcing then, but we had a meeting and Vince [Jr] did all the talking and you go ask Sr a question and Vince Jr would answer. You could see that he was getting more powerful. Sr was one of the greatest men I ever met and I was there when he passed away. Vince Jr took over and he had big dreams which we all did. He proved his dreams and not only took over the wrestling business, he said I’m gonna take the world and he did.”

On his WWE Hall of Fame induction: “It was great and it was not great. It was great that they acknowledge you and they give you a ring and a big plaque. To me, it’s a sendoff. It’s over – that’s the end. But I knew that and I told them that the next time you see me, it will be on a tape on TV.”