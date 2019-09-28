Rocky Johnson Talks About The Ribs He Got Away With During His Time

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Rocky Johnson spoke about how his generation was able to get away with so many crazy ribs and why they were eventually told to stop. Here are highlights:

On the insane ribs from his generation: “Well, you could get away with it. They would nail your shoes to the floor, put honey in your shoes, sow your pants legs together, change the lock on your locker. Then it got too far out and that’s when Vince Sr. put a stop to it. I’ve had them put itching powder in my trunks where I had to leave the ring and hit the shower right away and they thought it was a big joke. But Vince Sr made them cut the ribs out.”

On using insider terms in his book: “The people already knew. We call them marks, nowadays they call them smart-marks. We just learned to talk it and I just put it in the book and called it The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. I didn’t pull any punches and a lot of things didn’t put in the book I should have, but I didn’t want to get too deep.”

On the difference between his generation and wrestlers of today: “I’m fine with what they’re doing but, in my day, it was a lot different. I think they allow too much showmanship today than in our day. In my day they didn’t smarten me up, I went to Calgary and Stu Hart’s Dungeon. I got stretched and he broke a blood vessel in my eye. I kept going back and he respected that. We learned and we were professional wrestlers. Nowadays you can take a kid 160 pounds and pay $200 a month and go to a wrestling school and now you’re a professional wrestler. They made you respect the business and I think today, there’s no respect in it. They draw fantastic and draw millions of people, but how long is it gonna last.”

On how Japanese wrestlers were treated in America: “The Japanese never got any respect when they came over here. But if you went over there you were treated like gold. They would take us out every night to a steakhouse and buy us a beer. They treated us great and when we left, they would give us a bonus and a set of pearls for your wife or girlfriend. But when the Japanese came over here, it was a whole different story. People go back I guess to the war, I don’t know. But you gotta walk on your toes and go frontwards, not on your heels and go backwards. I worked with guys in Japan that were champions and they came over here for six months or a year and they treated them like garbage.”

On why he doesn’t like lucha libre: “I had my own mind made up in that I was going to do my own thing. I wasn’t going to copy from this guy or that guy. Their style is all flying. Nobody sold nothing. I was partners with Mil Mascaras and we were champions for about a year. We got over good because we had two different styles. The people respected his style when he was in the ring and when I came in they respected mine.”