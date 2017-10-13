Rocky Romero Adds New Potential Prize in Charity Auction For Puerto Rico

Rocky Romero is upping the stakes on his auction to benefit Puerto Rico. The NJPW star will add a poster if the bids hit $800, as he announced on Twitter:

27 Hours left to get your bids in! If we hit $800 @GCarroll77 from NJPW USA will throw in G1 Special in the USA poster!!! https://t.co/XgXDaXBS8r — Rocky Romero🇵🇷 (@azucarRoc) October 13, 2017

Romero is auctioning his ring gear from the G1 Special to benefit Unidos Por Puerto Rico. The current high bid is $560, with the auction ending on Saturday.