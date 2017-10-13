 

Rocky Romero Adds New Potential Prize in Charity Auction For Puerto Rico

October 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rocky Romero

Rocky Romero is upping the stakes on his auction to benefit Puerto Rico. The NJPW star will add a poster if the bids hit $800, as he announced on Twitter:

Romero is auctioning his ring gear from the G1 Special to benefit Unidos Por Puerto Rico. The current high bid is $560, with the auction ending on Saturday.

