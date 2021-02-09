Rocky Romero Responds To Potential Ego Issues With AEW, NJPW, & Impact Relationship

Wrestling Perspective recently interviewed Rocky Romero, and he discussed lots of topics surrounding NJPW, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, including potential creative tension in the working relationship with the three companies.

When asked about the companies and performers putting their egos and grudges aside, Romero expressed why he thinks that’s easier to do given how the pandemic has impacted the wrestling business (via Fightful):

“I think the pandemic has changed things. At least you would think here in this moment where the world has just taken a f***ing beating, that like here’s a great moment to put the ego aside, put the other things aside, and lets just to work together so that we can continue to feed all our families and give back to the fans who are going through a tough time. I think that’s what is really kind of important.

“Maybe that kind of sounds sappy in a way, but I think that that’s really the truth. Here’s a moment where we can actually do things to help each other instead of going the other way because there’s always going to be the big guy in the corner always consistently watching us and trying to screw all of us over. So why not be cool with each other because there’s always the other guy who’s just gonna be ready to pounce at any second and wants us to fail.”

The most recent development between the companies featured KENTA appearing on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with the NJPW star set to team with Kenny Omega to take on Jon Moxley and Lance Archer on tomorrow night’s edition of Dynamite.