Rocky Romero Comments On AEW Possibly Running Joint Show With NJPW in Japan

In an interview with Fightful, Rocky Romero spoke about the possibility of AEW holding a joint show with NJPW in Japan. While AEW and NJPW have held joint shows in the past, Forbidden Door events have been in North America.

Romero said: “AEW obviously has huge potential to do an event, along with New Japan, in Japan. That’s an easy one that is a big one. For Forbidden Door, New Japan uses AEW’s infrastructure. If AEW was to come to Japan, it would be vice versa where they could use New Japan’s infrastructure to do a big event in a stadium or Budokan or wherever. Obviously, the UK is a massive market. We’ll see that again with Wembley this year. I do feel there is an opportunity to do some smaller arenas and more stuff around the country because they have a great infrastructure there as well with Fulham. Australia would be a great place. Mexico would be a great place now with the partnership with CMLL. Imagine AEW in Arena Mexico or having the CMLL infrastructure to help them. Strategically, that’s what these partnerships are all about, how can we help each other do these types of events all over the world? AEW is always trying to help New Japan as well. We share some of the same production people. There are a lot of Forbidden Door elements that are not just things you see in the matches.”