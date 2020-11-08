wrestling / News
Rocky Romero and Karl Anderson Think NJPW and Impact Will Work Together By Next Summer
November 7, 2020 | Posted by
While speaking to Fightful Select, Rocky Romero and Karl Anderson said that they believe NJPW and Impact Wrestling will be working together by next summer. Anderson said that he and Gallows are still close to several of the higher ups in New Japan.
Romero added that Chris Bey in the Super J Cup is an important piece of rebuilding the relationship between the two companies. He’s happy everyone is taking small steps. He said there is respect between the companies and they’re friendlier than they’ve been in the past.
Anderson also mentioned that Gedo asked him to stop saying “fuck” on TV before they left.
More Trending Stories
- No Plans For Another Female Member On Retribution, Note On Mercedes Martinez’s Removal
- Daniel Bryan Reportedly Using Position In Creative To Get Younger Talent Over
- Update On Original Hell in a Cell Plans For Roman Reigns and Future Storylines
- WWE Reportedly Didn’t Have Any Ideas For Big E or Chad Gable Last Week