Rocky Romero and Karl Anderson Think NJPW and Impact Will Work Together By Next Summer

While speaking to Fightful Select, Rocky Romero and Karl Anderson said that they believe NJPW and Impact Wrestling will be working together by next summer. Anderson said that he and Gallows are still close to several of the higher ups in New Japan.

Romero added that Chris Bey in the Super J Cup is an important piece of rebuilding the relationship between the two companies. He’s happy everyone is taking small steps. He said there is respect between the companies and they’re friendlier than they’ve been in the past.

Anderson also mentioned that Gedo asked him to stop saying “fuck” on TV before they left.