Rocky Romero Apologized For Missing Mercedes Mone’s Text For CMLL Event

Rocky Romero says it was his bad that Mercedes Mone didn’t make a surprise appearance at CMLL last month. As you may recall, Mone talked in a recent Mone Mag about how she tried to text Romero to make a surprise appearance at the company’s October 27th event but never heard back from him. Romero spoke about the matter in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and noted that he was jet lagged in Japan and apologized to Mone.

“I know,” Romero said. “I apologize. I saw her yesterday. I apologized to her. It was so funny. It was like 4 or 5 AM. I was in Japan. So I was doing my best, I promise. I was doing my best. It was very last second. She’s like, ‘I would love to do something.’ So I reached out to CMLL immediately and was hoping to get some kind of response back and while waiting for the response, sometimes you’re really tired and jet-lagged.”

He continued, “I may have missed a call, but yeah, the panic that was on my face, when I woke up and to all these mixed calls, I’m sweating. I’m like, ‘What is—oh, no, no, no.’ I totally fell asleep. So, yeah, I dropped the ball. But good thing it wasn’t a major, major CMLL show. It was like an outside show and it wasn’t like Arena Mexico or something like that. But it would have been cool. So sorry, Mercedes.”