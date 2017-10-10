Rocky Romero Auctioning Ring Attire For Puerto Rico Relief

– Rocky Romero is auctioning off the ring gear he wore from the NJPW G1 special to help out with Puerto Rico relief. Romero announced that he has created an auction for the costume worn during the final Roppongi Vice vs Young Bucks IWGP Jr. Tag Title match at the G1 Special on July 2nd. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to UNIDOS Por Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Fund. Romero will also sign each item and personalize it however the winner likes and will send a video message over Twitter or direct to your email.

The auction is here and is up to $550. It ends Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.