Rocky Romero Would Love to See A Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada Rematch In Japan

Rocky Romero recently shared his thoughts on Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada’s match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 and says he’d love to see them run it back in Japan. Romero spoke about the match on Keepin’ It Strong Style and you can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On Danielson’s match with Okada at Forbidden Door 2023: “It’s unfortunate that Bryan broke his arm halfway through because obviously, it was still a great match, and what I do love though is the fact that with that ending, there’s more that you can do with that story, whether it be at Forbidden Door next year or wherever it goes. I feel like they haven’t hit their pinnacle yet. It was like the perfect first-time meeting. That’s exactly what a first-time meeting should be between two major wrestlers, and leave a little on the table, a little meat on the bone, so that you can really go in on the next one. I don’t know when that will be, but I hope that happens in the next year or so. Obviously, Bryan had a hard style, and I feel like it’s starting to catch up a little bit, so sooner is better than later.”

On a possible rematch at Wrestle Kindgom: “I would love to see that happen in Japan because they’ll just have so much more space to do what they want to do and how they’ll do it and how the fans will react. Forbidden Door is pretty special when it comes to fan reactions because it’s the most hardcore fans watching the product, who love both products or really love wrestling. Not to take away from that, but I feel like there’s something special about the aura of Japan and them meeting in Japan and how they would probably structure their match and do their match compared to how they would do it for an American crowd. So yeah, that would be nuts to have Bryan on a big show or Tokyo Dome or whatever, if it does happen.”