Rocky Romero Says Chris Jericho Is His Dream AEW Opponent

Rocky Romero recently named Chris Jericho as his dream opponent from the AEW roster. The NJPW star was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and talked about how he would love to face off with the former AEW World Champion in the ring at some point.

“He’s somebody that I would love to work with because that was the generation that inspired me so much,” Romero said (per Wrestling Inc). “Eddie’s [Guerrero] gone unfortunately, I got to wrestle Rey Mysterio, so Jericho in a singles match would be dope for me. That would be like such a big deal for me personally.”

Romero noted that he’s been working more with Jericho behind the scenes as NJPW and AEW co-promote shows, noting, “Our relationship has developed over the last couple of years. To work with him in the ring would be amazing, that would be my guy.”