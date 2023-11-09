Rocky Romero Wouldn’t Be Opposed To CM Punk Joining NJPW

In an interview with Fightful, Rocky Romero spoke about the possibility of CM Punk going to NJPW, something that Romero said he’s not opposed to.

He said: “You never know. Obviously, we didn’t really get to do many crossovers when Punk was with AEW. There was supposed to be that Tanahashi and Punk match that never happened. I think Punk coming and doing Wrestle Kingdom or a big show like that could be, I think, great for our product. Obviously, getting fresh eyes and everything that he brings to merchandise and everything else. I wouldn’t be opposed to it at all. I know Tony pretty well. I would probably give him the heads up like, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on,’ but I don’t think he would have much to say about it. It’s another company. He doesn’t own New Japan, and even though we have a great partnership, I think it’s fine and he’d be cool with it and AEW would be cool with it.“