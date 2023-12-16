Rocky Romero on How Long He Tried To Set Up CMLL-AEW Relationship

Mistico made his AEW debut back in October, the first CMLL wrestler to do so. In an interview with Fightful), Rocky Romero said that he had been trying to establish a CMLL-AEW relationship since the Forbidden Door PPV.

He said: “It was something Tony and I had been talking about for months. Ever since we did Forbidden Door, we have been talking about the concept of trying to link AEW and CMLL, and if there was a way to do it. I reached out to Mistico and had a couple of conversations with him about it and he was all for it. It was kind of in his hands to do some of the leg work to make it happen because CMLL is CMLL, they rarely work with other companies, but being involved in CMLL as much as I am and becoming one of the major players in the company within in the last year, I said, ‘I think it’d be cool to work with MLW,’ they had a meeting, it all worked out. I think I got some points for that, so I think when it came time to do the Mistico deal and seeing if CMLL would be interested, they were definitely open to it, which I wasn’t expecting because I didn’t know how it was going to go. Tony was great. He invited the CMLL referee to be part of the match to give it more of an authentic feel and he also invited Salvador Lutteroth, who is the owner of CMLL, to come check out the show. I know they had a really positive meeting. I wouldn’t doubt if you see more CMLL talent in AEW and possibly AEW talent in CMLL, I think that’s a really big possibility coming into 2024.“