Rocky Romero Credits Scott D’Amore With NJPW Return To AXS TV

New Japan Pro Wrestling returned to AXS TV last year and according to Rocky Romero, it’s Scott D’Amore that deserves the credit. In an interview with Fightful, Romero spoke about D’Amore using his influence as Executive Vice President of IMPACT to help NJPW get back on American television.

He said: “Scott D’Amore has been nothing but a man of his word when it comes to dealing with New Japan and also being super influential and being the reason why New Japan is back on AXS. That’s all Scott’s work. He’s been great. Obviously, both companies can help each other. They are of similar size, and our demographics might be a little bit different, but I think there is enough space to help each other. new Japan bring a certain type of fan, IMPACT brings a certain type of fan to AXS, and 2023 should really be, especially with fans being able to cheer in Japan, the show is going to get exciting for fans. AXS is going to be a really important part of that and working with IMPACT.“