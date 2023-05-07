Rocky Romero Weighs In On Criticism of New NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship

NJPW has introduced a STRONG Women’s Championship, and Rocky Romero doesn’t understand why that’s controversial. The new title will see its first champion crowned at NJPW Resurgence on May 21st, and Romero recently spoke with Comedy Store Wrestling where he talked about the critics who believe it’s too soon after the IWGP Women’s Championship to create another women’s title in the company.

“The first-ever STRONG Women’s Championship, which is like an American championship,” Romero said (per Fightful). “I’ve been reading the boards and Twitter and people talking about this and it’s been controversial in the fact, ‘Why is New Japan making another women’s championship.’ It seems like everyone was complaining two years ago that there wasn’t a championship, there wasn’t a division, ‘where is the representation?’”

He continued, “Now, we’ve got two championships, one headline in Japan and now the STRONG Women’s Championship. We’re trying to give women that representation and give them a great place to show professional wrestling. I don’t really understand where all the controversy is coming from.”