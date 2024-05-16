Rocky Romero Details His Contract Status With NJPW & AEW

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, NJPW’s Rocky Romero discussed his current contract status, noting that he’s signed to both NJPW and AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rocky Romero on his duties in AEW and NJPW: “I was around quite a bit, and obviously, the relationship and New Japan is strong and it’s tight. So there’s always something to do, or Tony would be saying ‘Hey, can we get this person in? Can we get that person in? When can we get that person in?’ And then building toward Forbidden Door is always just a juggling act, because there’s always just so much going on. And New Japan’s got a huge show in Dominion, which is right at the beginning of June, but also the last week of May is Double or Nothing. So there’s just constant stuff going on, and just trying to balance it all. But it’s great. It’s great.”

On his talent contracts: “I’ve got a few. I do have a few. I am signed with New Japan and AEW. I’m obviously…I’m signed with AEW as a wrestler in a wrestling role. I’m also signed as a backstage person.”