Rocky Romero Diagnosed With COVID-19, Match on AEW Rampage Changed

In a post on Twitter, Rocky Romero announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be unable to wrestle tonight on AEW Rampage. He had been set to team with Trent, a Roppongi Vice reunion, against the Young Bucks. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan announced it will now be a singles match, with Trent taking on Nick Jackson.

Romero wrote: “Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m feeling very mild symptoms. I’m vaxed and boosted so should kick right out of this!!”

Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page

* Trent vs. Nick Jackson

* HOOK vs. Serpentico