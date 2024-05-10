Rocky Romero Enjoyed Jack Perry’s Run in NJPW, Calls Him a ‘Phenomenal Talent’

In an interview with Fightful, Rocky Romero spoke highly of Jack Perry, who spent some time in NJPW before eventually returning to AEW at Dynasty last month. Perry is now part of The Elite and is involved in the company’s top storyline.

Romero said: “I had conversations with Jack, the Bucks, and Tony, obviously. It all in agreeance that it would be the right decision for Jack to come to New Japan. I think a lot of people wanted to see where Jack was going to be, what kind of reaction he was going to get. It was a great opportunity to have Jack in Japan, he’s a phenomenal talent. I like the role he was in with HOUSE OF TORTURE. Obviously, being heels, it’s easy for Jack to be a heel, he’s great at it, and that opened the door for when he comes back because people were excited for him to come back to AEW. The week that the footage aired was the same week as Windy City Riot, which pushed the promotional aspect for Windy City Riot over the top. The heat for him in Chicago was nuts. It was one of the coolest moments we’ve ever had in New Japan of America. Overall, I was really happy and I thought it was a win for both companies, and a big win for Jack. It’s good to have him back on the New Japan side.“