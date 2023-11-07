Rocky Romero Hopes to Have an Update on Mercedes Mone Soon

– During a recent interview with WrestlePurists, NJPW’s Rocky Romero discussed Mercedes Mone appearing in NJPW and if they have plans to work with her again once she recovers from her ankle injury. Romero said on the former IWGP Women’s Champion (via Fightful), “I honestly don’t have an update right now. I hope that I’ll be talking to her agent and her maybe soon-ish, but I honestly don’t have any update about anything. The last thing I had heard was that she was recovering well and basically, they were going to let me know or reach out when she was getting close to a comeback.”

Mercedes Mone was sidelined with an ankle injury earlier this year she suffered in her NJPW STRONG Women’s Title bout with AEW star Willow Nightingale earlier this year. Mercedes Mone did make an appearance at AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium in August.