Rocky Romero Explains What Has Led To Improved Relationship Between NJPW & Impact

Rocky Romero recently spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the improved relationship between NJPW and Impact and how Scott D’Amore has played a huge role. Here are some highlights:

Rocky Romero on wrestling being better when companies work together: “I don’t think about it too much, I’m a pretty humble guy. I think wrestling is always better when people are working together in some form or fashion. There is good business to be done between different wrestling companies and why not? The people who win the most are the fans and that’s what really matters. We’re catering to the fans that pay their hard-earned money to come watch good wrestling. Why not try our best to give them the best product we can? That’s what it’s all about.”

On the improved relationship between NJPW and Impact: “That relationship was ice cold just a couple of years ago. There was some business stuff that happened with Jeff and IMPACT and New Japan at the time that wasn’t very clear. Things worked itself out. Scott D’Amore has been awesome to work with. Anthem being their parent company and owning AXS television, New Japan coming back to AXS was a big deal as well. Scott has been the guy. As much credit as you want to give to me, you have to give as much credit to Scott D’Amore and doing a great job and making the relationship really work. Thursday night is really awesome on AXS. You have a few great hours of wrestling television and not only that, IMPACT has a great roster with the Good Brothers coming back to New Japan.

“Josh Alexander and Moose. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Speedball Mike Bailey, who I’d love to see more of in new Japan because he’s incredible. You see Rocky Romero in IMPACT, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Hikuleo, two Bullet Club members in Chris Bey and Ace Austin. It’s cool to see the companies work together and not just ‘Hey, here is a guy.’ Now we have angles happening on IMPACT or Japan or angles that happen in Japan effect IMPACT like Ace turning on Zayne in Japan and joining Bullet Club and then they have their match in IMPACT. It’s good for the fans because it gives you a reason to watch all the product as opposed to their separate worlds.”