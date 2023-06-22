Rocky Romero Loved Last Year’s Forbidden Door But Says Event Felt ‘Cursed’

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Rocky Romero said that while he loved last year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, he admits the event felt ‘cursed.’ The original main event of the show was CM Punk vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, before Punk suffered an injury. A tournament was eventually held and Moxley beat the Ace of NJPW to become the new AEW World Champion.

Romero said: “It definitely felt going into Forbidden Door [2022], that there was like a Forbidden Door curse, like we should have not have done this, we should not have run these two companies together [laughs]. You just started seeing wrestlers fall off through injuries, through COVID, there were travel issues. Everything under the sun that could possibly go wrong, definitely went wrong. Me and TK definitely had some late nights trying to figure out what to do and who was available and going back and forth between the Japan side and trying to figure it all out. So far, so good this year, knock on wood. Yeah, last year obviously was, I think, just an incredible show. The crowd alone had a very unique energy compared to maybe some other shows last year and that helped to make the atmosphere just incredible. [It was] probably my favorite pay-per-view that I’ve seen in a long time. I’m biased because I’m part of it, but for sure I thought it was a great pay-per-view and I expect that this year is gonna blow last year’s out of the water.“