Rocky Romero Set For Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence

Rocky Romero is the latest addition to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s return show. Maple Leaf Pro announced on Monday that Romero has been added to their Forged In Excellence show, which takes place on October 19th and 20th.

The updated lineups for the shows are:

Night One

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

* Night Two:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander

Night Not Yet Announced

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Gisele Shaw

* Rocky Romero, Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Aiden Prince, Bully Ray, Mike Rollins, Bhupinder Gujjar, El Reverso, Darren McCarty and Alex Zayne to compete.