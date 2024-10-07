wrestling / News
Rocky Romero Set For Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence
Rocky Romero is the latest addition to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s return show. Maple Leaf Pro announced on Monday that Romero has been added to their Forged In Excellence show, which takes place on October 19th and 20th.
The updated lineups for the shows are:
Night One
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey
* Night Two:
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander
Night Not Yet Announced
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Gisele Shaw
* Rocky Romero, Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Aiden Prince, Bully Ray, Mike Rollins, Bhupinder Gujjar, El Reverso, Darren McCarty and Alex Zayne to compete.
BREAKING: NJPW and AEW star @azucarRoc is coming to #MLPForgedInExcellence at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on October 19 and 20!
Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5Yaum
Order on TrillerTV: https://t.co/Int4qZJZrg pic.twitter.com/yOJGIjwitq
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
- Booker T Doesn’t See Swerve Strickland Joining The Hurt Syndicate
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match