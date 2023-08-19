– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, Rocky Romero revealed Chris Jericho being an opponent he’d very much like to face. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“You know who I really want to wrestle? Jericho. I’d love to have a singles with Jericho, he’d be somebody who I’d love to work with. That was the generation that inspired me so much. Eddie [Eddie Guerrero] is gone, unfortunately, I got to wrestle Rey Mysterio. Jericho in a singles match would be dope. that would be such a big deal for me personally. Now, getting to work with him behind the scenes, getting him over to New Japan the last few years and how our relationship has developed over the last couple of years, to work with him in the ring…that would be my guy.”

Chris Jericho is currently scheduled to face IWGP UK Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay later this month at AEW All In. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.