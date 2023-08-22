Rocky Romero On Being NJPW’s ‘Ambassador,’ Says Everyone Wants To Work With NJPW

Rocky Romero has worked with several companies in cross-promoting shows for NJPW, and he recently talked about the role. Romero was on Busted Open Radio and talked about being NJPW’s “ambassador”; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Rocky Romero has been an important figure behind the scenes in the wrestling world over the last few years. In addition to helping mend the relationship between NJPW and All Elite Wrestling starting in 2021, Romero played a crucial role in putting together AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door the following year. During a recent discussion with “Busted Open Radio,” Romero described how he sees his position in NJPW, and revealed the promotion he’s started to work with more frequently in recent days.

On working with other promotions on behalf of NJPW: “I feel like I’m the New Japan ambassador to all these different companies. Obviously we have a great relationship with AEW. We just did Forbidden Door 2 this summer, and Impact as well. [We’ve] got a great relationship with [Impact President] Scott D’Amore. And now, I’m working a lot more with CMLL, and trying to develop that relationship a little bit more, and get more New Japan stars in CMLL and vice versa.”

On the difficulty of the role: “I would say like 50% of it is everything falling into place, and that’s helpful. I feel like the good thing is everybody really wants to work with New Japan. I feel like they have a lot of respect for the talent especially, and the product itself, so that kind of makes it a little easier. The other 50% is just kind of getting everybody to get on the same page.”