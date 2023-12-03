Rocky Romero On If NJPW Was Aware of STRONG Title Being Used For AEW Continental Classic

In an interview with Fightful, Rocky Romero said that NJPW was aware that AEW planned to use the STRONG Openweight title as the prize of the AEW Continental Classic. It will be part of a Triple Crown with the ROH World and AEW Continental titles.

Romero said: “There was something going around that New Japan didn’t know. I knew the whole time. I told New Japan. Obviously, it’s an unusual concept to have a New Japan Champion put up his titles at the end of this thing. It’s just a bit unusual and I think that’s where some of the people didn’t really fully understand everything. New Japan knew and I think it’s cool. I hope at the end of it, it’s Eddie or Mox [Jon Moxley] or somebody who does wrestle in New Japan. Even Danielson [Bryan Danielson], that they come out on top so hopefully I don’t have to tell my bosses, ‘We messed up and now here is somebody that we can’t book,’ who is in Triple A or something. I think it will all work out and I’m excited. It’s a cool concept for US fans as an introduction since it’s like the G1. So fans who haven’t watched the G1 will get hooked on the concept and come on over and check out the G1 next year because it’s the best wrestling tournament on earth. You can’t really duplicate it exactly. I do think it’s a cool introduction.”