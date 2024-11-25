Rocky Romero Thinks NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Will Be ‘Very Special’

In an interview with Fightful, Rocky Romero spoke about the lineup for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, which he promised would be ‘very special’ for fans. The event takes place at the Tokyo Dome on January 5. Here are highlights:

On how much planning went into the show: “Yeah, a lot of planning went in like 10 months ago, I think, that when this all kind of started, Mr. Kidani, who’s the owner of New Japan and STARDOM, and Bushiroad came to America and Tana was there as well. We all met with Tony in Las Vegas, actually, over Double or Nothing weekend and kind of started to set the plan of Forbidden Door, of course and then obviously these two January shows, the 4th and 5th in 2025, and as well as other things in the future, some big stuff that’s going on with AEW in the future and how New Japan will fit into that as well, going into next year.”

On being happy with how it worked out: “So all this has been kind of plotted and talked about since day one, and obviously there’s way more details that go into that, like when it comes to talent. Because sometimes you don’t know who’s gonna be doing what at what time and who’s gonna be occupied, who’s not, who’s going to be champion, who’s not. I mean, there’s all stuff that you can’t really say 10 months out, it’s pretty, pretty well in advance. But one of the things that Tony always said was like, ‘Okay, that that first week in January is going to be obviously a big deal for AEW and we plan on having two live shows probably that week.’ Of course, them renegotiating their deal with Warner and all that was all up in the air at that time, but also taken into consideration for both sides. I think I’m pretty, pretty happy with the way it’s worked out and the talent that will be appearing on January 4th and 5th. So I think it kind of it kind of worked out pretty well and we’ll see, I don’t know if it’s something that we could keep up every year, but I definitely think we would like to see it. As we’re doing Saturday and Sunday, I love the two day Tokyo Dome. It just makes so much sense for New Japan, especially for people who are traveling from all across the world, why not get two nights of Tokyo Dome? It makes a lot of sense.”

On how fans will appreciate the card: “Right, as well, as well. I think that once the final card is out, I think people are going to really be excited and amazed for it and I think it’s definitely going to have a much different feel than for [Forbidden Door] being presented by New Japan. The production is very different, especially for those Tokyo Domes. I think it’s going to be very special and I’m pumped for it.”