Rocky Romero Wants to See NJPW’s Young Lions at AEW

Speaking recently with WrestlePurists, Rocky Romero shared his thoughts on the Young Lions system at NJPW, which sees the promotion sending younger talent to get experience at other wrestling companies (per Fightful). Romero expressed his hopes to see the Young Lions at AEW in the future, believing up-and-coming wrestlers would benefit greatly from working with the company. You can find a highlight from Romero and watch the full interview below.

On his thoughts about involving AEW with the Young Lions: “I think that would be cool. What’s cool about AEW’s setup is — yeah, sending a Young Lion to the Ring of Honor show and starting them there. Building them up [to] Rampage, Collision, Dynamite. That could be cool and kind of give them that experience.”

On notable names among NJPW’s younger talents: “[Kosei] Fujita is a great standout, I mean, honestly, there’s so many. [Ryohei] Oiwa is a great standout. I’m excited for this next batch of Young Lions to actually go out into the world and kind of see what happens because, obviously, the ones that just came back; Yuya [Uemura], Ren Narita, Shota [Umino], Shota vs. [Will] Ospreay was insane the other night. I think that New Japan’s next generation is firing on all cylinders. I’m not even worried about the future at all. I think that we’ve really been blessed with a great batch of young guys.”