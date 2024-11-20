Rocky Romero Reflects On Being Named NJPW Vice President Earlier This Year

Rocky Romero was named the Vice President of NJPW earlier this year, and he recently shared his thoughts on earning the position. Romero was appointed to the position in April and he spoke with Fightful about what the position meant to him and more. You can see highlights below:

On being named to the position: “Honestly it was something that I’ve been thinking about for a very long time and I’m kind of known as the new Japan guy, right? Like if there’s anything outside of Japan, they’re like, ‘Oh, reach out to this guy, Rocky Romero.’ But so many times people had asked me like, ‘Oh, well, what’s your position? What’s your title?’ It’s like, ‘Well, I kind of work without one. I mean, I kind of don’t really have an official-official title.’ So when, when I renegotiated my deal and they kind of brought up like, ‘Well, would you want to serve as a Vice President for the company?’ I was like, ‘To be honest, that would take a lot of stress off my plate when I have to talk to somebody and they’re like, ‘What do you do exactly?’ Then I can easily kind of explain to them, ‘Yeah, I’m this title.’”

On what it meant to him: “So that was really cool and it’s also means a lot to me and I’m sure a lot of wrestlers in general that just to see the growth of New Japan and having somebody who’s non-Japanese in a major role is really, really cool and unique. It just goes to show how much trust the company has had in me and how much they believe in me and support me. So I’m just trying to do my best to live up to that, you know?”