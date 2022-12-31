Rocky Romero On Karl Anderson Joining WWE While Holding NEVER Championship, Date Conflicts Between WWE and NJPW

Wrestler and NJPW talent liaison Rocky Romero was a recent guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Romero spoke on a number of topics, including the controversial exit of Karl Anderson from NJPW to rejoin WWE while still being the NEVER Openweight champion. Read on for Romero’s insight:

On Anderson and Gallows revealing they were in talks with WWE: “It’s been a very stressful situation for me [laughs]. When the guys [Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows} started saying WWE had reached out to them, of course I would get nervous. I knew we had a bunch of dates set, and Anderson was the NEVER Openweight champion. I got worried, I said “just don’t screw me over, please.” I was part of the reason guys came back. They left on good terms but to bring them back was a part of it.”

On Anderson being announced for NJPW the same date as WWE Crown Jewel: “Finally, it was “we’re gonna sign” and somebody’s going to have to talk to WWE. Of course, that means me. I got on the line. There was some confusion on the dates they were going to actually due. There was that November 5th show that Anderson had already been announced for for New Japan, but then it was also the same time the Saudi Arabia show was going on. Obviously there was going to be a conflict there.”

On things seeming to work out and turning it into an angle: “It started off real rocky. They wanted to do Saudi, we figured it out, got a new date. We just decided to turn it into a big angle. I thought that was probably the best way to deal with that… hoping that everything was going to work out, but not really sure. Finally he went and did this last show a couple days ago and successfully defended the title so now he’ll be at the Tokyo Dome to face Tama Tonga which is really exciting.”

