Rocky Romero On NJPW Possibly Working With WWE, Recalls Conversation With Nick Khan

Rocky Romero has been a big part of NJPW working with companies like AEW and Impact, and he recently weighed in on the idea of working with WWE under the new regime. Romero is a big part of NJPW and has helped them reach out and forge connections with other companies. During a conversation with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, he discussed whether the new heads of WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement might make a collaboration between the two companies possible and more. A couple of highlights are below:

On the possibility of working with WWE: “Anything is a possibility in the wrestling business, it feels like. Right now, those people who are in charge now have a little more forward-thinking than the last regime. I could see them wanting to forge relationships outside of WWE, for sure. I could see that happening somewhere down the line. I think they have a lot they need to kind of get in order before they start doing that. There are so many rumors about what’s going on there, if they’re going to sell or not sell or what the deal is, give up some percentage or whatever. I’m curious to see what happens. It’s an exciting time and it’s great for the talent. Having people like Triple H, who is a wrestling person, I like his vision. His vision fits what wrestling fans want to see right now, for the most part. I think it’s time for a change.”

On previously speaking with WWE about working with NJPW: “Not anything heavy. I spoke to Nick Khan once. I had a very short conversation with him. It didn’t go anywhere. It’s not newsworthy. It was very much a feeling out. WWE, I feel, has always been interested in New Japan content, whether it was the Network before or Peacock now. I feel it’s always been a conversation. They collect content from everybody. Maybe that’s one thing they always wanted, some kind of Japanese wrestling and they want to have the best one. That was pretty much what the conversation was alluding to. It was a very quick conversation. It could have just been a feel out process in general. It doesn’t matter because we have a great partner in AEW. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was a huge success. That’s where we want to focus on. We already have great partners. We don’t necessarily need to work with WWE at all, right now. Obviously, a Jushin Liger going over is cool for the community, it’s a great thing. You’re not going to see Rainmaker [Kazuchika Okada] on WWE anytime soon, for sure. I can’t see that in the foreseeable future.”