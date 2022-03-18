Rocky Romero Weighs in On Possible AEW vs. NJPW Supershow

Rocky Romero recently touched on the possibility of a supershow between AEW and NJPW. Romero and Doc Gallows spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

Gallows on their goal to take over Bullet Club again: “I think that ever since this, and I don’t even know if I’m allowed to talk about it. Now this Forbidden Door has opened, and the world has started to open back up, it’s a really exciting for us. It was really cool to go to Resurgence in LA and reestablish the Good Brothers dominance, as our plan was coming into fruition.

“Our long-term plan to take back over Bullet Club. Chicago is one of the greatest wrestling markets in this country, one of the loudest cities that there are, so it takes a lot for Machine Gun and I to get our blood boiling these days. But we are super pumped to be in the Windy City for the first time ever representing New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

On the odds of Bullet Club showing up in AEW:

Romero: “We saw Jay, Jay was just in AEW and he was mixing it up with Cole and getting into all that.”

Gallows: “We have to time to let our stories play out young grasshopper.”

Romero On the possibility of an AEW vs. NJPW show: “I mean, anything is possible, for sure. I know that is what the fans want. It’s definitely still really difficult for us because we are two touring brands in two different countries. We’ve got the US touring brand, and the Japanese touring brand, which is constantly touring. It’s just hard logistic-wise for sure. But if AEW is open to it, I think New Japan would be open to it as well.”