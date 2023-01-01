Rocky Romero On Possible Surprises At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom: ‘Anything Is Possible’

Wrestler and NJPW talent liaison Rocky Romero was a recent guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Romero, notably wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt, spoke on a number of topics, including the upcoming NJPW WrestleKingdom event… and what surprises fans might expect. A portion of the conversation between Paquette and Romero is transcribed below:

Romero: “This Tokyo Dome is going to be insane. We have a WWE wrestler in Karl Anderson. Kenny Omega’s an AEW wrestler. We’ve got STARDOM wrestlers on the show.”

Paquette: “Is there anybody else that’s showing up for that show that we’re not sure about yet?”

Romero: “… I’ve heard a lot of rumours, but I cannot confirm nor deny at this moment. Fingers crossed. You never know what could happen. Definitely will be some surprises at the Tokyo Dome.”

Paquette: “What are the odds that maybe one AJ Styles, the Phenomenal One, would make his way out with Karl Anderson?”

Romero: “[lonnnnnng pause]… anything is possible, Renee, anything is possible.”

If you use any of the above quotations, please credit The Sessions h/t 411mania for the transcription.