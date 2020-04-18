wrestling / News
Rocky Romero Posts Funny Video on Missing Wrestling
April 18, 2020
– NJPW’s Rocky Romero shared a funny TikTok video showing how he misses wrestling while his wife works at home. You can check out that clip below.
When your wife works from home and you miss wrestling.😂 pic.twitter.com/rkQzVg10IT
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 (@azucarRoc) April 18, 2020
