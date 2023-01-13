Rocky Romero Praises Orange Cassidy, Says He’s Incredible

In an interview with Fightful, Rocky Romero spoke about his work with the Best Friends in AEW and praised Orange Cassidy. Romero occasionally appears with the group and it was revealed last year that they all joined his NJPW faction CHAOS.

He said: “Getting to see Sue a little more often, which is always nice. My mom and Sue are really good friends on Facebook. They send each other stuff, it’s really cute. ‘Did you see what Sue posted?’ ‘No,’ then she shows it to me and it’s awesome. Not only do I get to work with Trent, which is awesome, he’s one of my very best friends in the whole business and I love wrestling with him and working with him, but also I got to work with Orange Cassidy and Big Chuck. I’ve been lucky. I enjoy that I get to do fun stuff and show up on AEW and work with these guys. OC is so over with the fans and he’s such an incredible performer. He doesn’t even get the flowers that he should. Literally, everything he does is so difficult. Imagine doing all that wrestling with your hands in your pockets. I feel like fans don’t get how hard that is. Even Jim Cornette, all the shit he talks on Orange Cassidy is insane. Jim Cornette couldn’t walk and tie his shoes at the same time or walk and chew bubble gum. He’s the most unathletic person I’ve ever seen. Then you see Orange Cassidy, and he’s making fun of him. I don’t understand, you just don’t get it. He’s got the whole thing down. The right pockets and everything. Chuck is an amazing wrestler too. I’ve been lucky that I get to work with those guys. It’s cool that I can fill in when they need it. If OC is doing singles stuff, then I can be the third man for the trios. It’s been fun.“