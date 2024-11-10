Rocky Romero Says Putting Together NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Is Very Similar to Forbidden Door

In an interview with Fightful, Rocky Romero spoke about putting together the lineup for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, which he said is similar to Forbidden Door. The event will includes names from AEW, NJPW, CMLL, ROH and STARDOM.

He said: “Very similar to Forbidden Door. Extremely similar in the process of setting it up and the back and forth between both companies and trying to decide on what’s best. Really important to both companies and building off Forbidden Door and taking it over to Japan, and obviously New Japan’s version of that, which is Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th. Going back and forth between both companies is a very similar process, and trying to decide on what’s best for each company and also what parts each company is going to protect since they are two different companies in two different parts of the world. There are a lot of challenges that go along with that. It’s a little different on the Japanese side because there are visas and stuff that you have to get in time and certain red tape, but it’s going very smoothly and I think Friday night you’re going to see a lot of progression as well. We saw progression in Osaka with Ricochet coming out and challenging Zack Sabre Jr, which was awesome to see Ricochet after so many years, he’s a completely different man now than the time he spent in New Japan. He got an incredible reaction. You’ll see more progression at [Fighting Spirit Unleashed] and December 15, we have a big show in Long Beach, California, and that will probably have more progression. It’s firing on all sides and it’s pretty cool. The Forbidden Door has swung open and now we’re off to the races and we’re going to try to make Wrestle Dynasty one of the greatest pay-per-views we’ve ever seen.“