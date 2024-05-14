Rocky Romero Reveals He Almost Signed A Lucha Underground Contract

While speaking to Fightful for a new interview, Rocky Romero discussed how he nearly signed a contract with Lucha Underground while the promotion was still around.

Ricochet, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, Swerve Strickland, and Jeff Cobb were part of the promotion. He said,

“I almost signed (a Lucha Underground contract). I was going back and forth with them. At this point, I don’t think I was contracted to New Japan, I was about to re-sign, maybe or it was some kind of lull. Through my TV agent, I got this call to go to an audition. When I got sent the paperwork, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a wrestling show. Oh, this is Lucha Underground.’ I went to the audition and I sat down with Chris DeJoseph and I auditioned. He really loved my audition. I did a monologue and it wasn’t very wrestling related. He came back within 24 hours. I tried out for Dario Cueto. He came back and was like, ‘I have this whole concept that I wrote last night. I was really excited about your audition. We’re going to build The Temple and you’re going to be around The Temple. You’re going to be in the background of all the shots. You’re basically going to be the janitor of The Temple.’ I would be always listening to what’s going on. The big reveal was going to be in the second season that my family owned The Temple and Dario has taken The Temple away from my family and I would end up feuding with Dario and his minions, which would have changed the whole concept. That was the problem, the contract. Good thing I have a good agent. They were going back and forth and they were like, ‘If you sign this thing, you’re kind of screwed for the next seven years.’ I was like, ‘Uhh, alright, let’s not do it.’”