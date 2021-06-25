Rocky Romero Reveals Origin For His Eyepatch

NJPW’s Rocky Romero discussed the hip-hop origins of his eyepatch on a recent Talk’n Shop episode. Romero was asked a fan question in their latest episode about why he wears the eyepatch, noting, explaining that its origins come from rap legend Slick Rick.

“I wear it as an ode to a great rapper, Slick motherf**king Rick,” Romero said (per Fightful). “He gave me the idea. I was scrolling and looking for ideas to add to my entrance gear and there was an inspiration with Slick Rick and he had the blinged-out one so I was like, ‘I’m going to see if I can make custom eye patches and it’d be a cool way to do merch because it’d be different. I found a place to make custom eye patches, put my face on it, and changed them throughout the years. All my shit is ripped off.”

Romero is set to face Clark Connors on tonight’s episode of NJPW Strong.