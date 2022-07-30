Rocky Romero on His Role in Talks Between AEW & NJPW, Future Crossover Events & Matchups

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, NJPW’s Rocky Romero discussed how he works as an intermediary for AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling and helps NJPW negotiate with AEW President & CEO Tony Khan. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Rocky Romero on acting as an intermediary between Tony Khan in AEW and New Japan: “Tony and I will talk and then I’ll go back to New Japan or New Japan will say, ‘What about this person? Can we send this person over there?’ I’m just the intermediary between both parties. Working tightly with Tony and the booking side of New Japan to get them on the same page. Working with Tony has been incredible. It’s crazy to see the guy who has so much going on, he has so many multiple businesses, but you can see his heart and passion in 100% AEW and it’s really awesome to have somebody so fired up about what you’re doing. It’s electric and makes you feel good about what we’re doing. AEW is doing a good job in general. We’re around the same age so we get all the references and get along well. That’s been important. He’s been understanding to the cultural differences between New Japan and AEW. New Japan is a touring company, AEW is a television company, primarily. Having the certain way booking tropes work, he’s been easy to work with. He’s understanding because he’s knowledgeable about the product and about wrestling. He was a fan of New Japan first, so you don’t have to explain it much, he gets it.”

Romero on the AEW and NJPW relationship and doing more crossover matchups and events: “I think it can stay pretty fresh. There are still a lot of matchups we can do, sending some talent to AEW and AEW sending some talent to New Japan. We have the Japan fanbase, which is a completely different fanbase and certain talent will do well in japan over other talents, which is cool. It should all build to once a year, this Forbidden Door, and if we do see Forbidden Door 2, we learned a lot with how to work with each other. Tony has been awesome to work with. He’s a smart guy and really has his finger on the pulse when it comes to wrestling and wrestling in the US. Going into the next one, when and if we do, the build will be better. Two different companies doing two different schedules is very difficult to get certain talents over there at the right time. hopefully, we’ll have more AEW talent come to New Japan to build storylines as well for Forbidden Door, that’s what I hope will be the big one for next year. I want the Japanese fans to have a chance to get into the AEW product, that’s important.”

AEW and NJPW held their first joint event, Forbidden Door, last month at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.