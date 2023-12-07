Rocky Romero Praises Salina De La Renta’s MLW Work, Enjoys Working With Her

Rocky Romero has worked with Salina De La Renta in MLW a bit, and he recently talked about how she’s the “glue” that holds the show together. Romero spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about his experiences working with De La Renta during his return to the company at MLW Slaughterhouse. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with De La Renta: “Salina is awesome. She’s awesome. It’s cool to see how MLW has changed since the last time I was there a couple years ago. She’s like the glue of the whole show in so many ways. She’s extremely creative and a great character on screen. She brings a lot of charisma to it. It’s been fun interacting and working with her. We’re doing some good stuff in MLW. The things we’ve been doing on there have been really good and I’m proud of it and excited for One Shot.”

On his match at MLW One-Shot: “I haven’t wrestled at the Melrose Ballroom at all and I’m excited, I heard it’s a cool an intimate venue. My match with Mascara Dorada, I don’t know if you guys saw the first one in CMLL, but we killed it, and it’s going to be an awesome match and awesome event and ready to help bring CMLL to the states and show off in this match.”