Rocky Romero Says Jon Moxley Was Central to Working Out the AEW & NJPW Crossover

– Wrestling Perspective recently spoke to NJPW talent Rocky Romero, who discussed the recent crossover between AEW and NJPW. Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw KENTA appearing and attacking Jon Moxley. The two will finally face each other in a match for Moxley’s IWGP US title on NJPW Strong on February 26.

Also, KENTA is going to team with Kenny Omega against Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on this week’s edition of Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Romero on Jon Moxley being central to getting AEW to work with NJPW: “The idea of the whole thing, it really goes down to KENTA and Moxley, and how Moxley is basically the centerpiece of all this. He really is. As much as you want to say Kenny [Omega] is, but I really feel like Mox is because IMPACT even coming to AEW was to work with Moxley. Obviously, alongside Kenny. Then KENTA coming to AEW, showing up on Dynamite, really for one reason and one reason only, and that’s because Moxley is the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion.”

Romero on how it all started: “This thing kind of got put together, you know, we got the okay from Moxley to come to New Japan Strong which is every Friday night… That’s kinda where it all started, not knowing that KENTA was going to be on AEW. That came kind of later and quickly got put together. Everybody seemed to be excited to work together because they knew it was going to be, promotion wise, it’s going to be f***ing mega huge because nobody was expecting it.”

Romero on how the relationship between AEW and NJPW hasn’t been great beforehand: “The relationship with New Japan and AEW hasn’t been a good one, even though Tony Khan has been very cool with letting Jericho bring the AEW title at last year’s Wrestle Kingdom and little things like that. I mean, it just wasn’t really a great situation when the [Young] Bucks and Kenny and Cody [Rhodes] left New Japan.”