Rocky Romero Says Kenny Omega Helped Create The NJPW-AEW Relationship

In an interview with the Fightful, Rocky Romero spoke about the relationship between NJPW and AEW was helped along by Kenny Omega.

He said: “Well, Tony’s [Khan] always been cool. He’s always, I feel, been open to the idea, right? Then you have Jericho, who is somebody who’s always wanted to make it happen ever since he went over to New Japan to wrestle Tanahashi. That was kind of the beginning of it; Tony giving the okay to bring the AEW belt. That was a thing. So, it kind of started with Jericho. Obviously, Moxley being a guy who’s important to both companies and Moxley always wanting to do something and kind of being that main focal point because he wasn’t mixed up into the drama of what was going on between AEW and New Japan and wrestlers. Then, the third big component I feel like, besides Tony, was obviously Kenny. Kenny being a part of it. Kenny was one of the ones who reached out first and just said, ‘Hey, I know Moxley and KENTA have this thing,’ and obviously he had a big rivalry with Moxley as well, so Moxley being the focal point. Kenny and New Japan had their issues as he left New Japan to join AEW, so that was a big step in the right direction. Obviously, Kenny is incredible at what he does. Literally one of the best. He’s a true pro and to see the grand picture, he was the one who helped facilitate that amongst, at least the EVPs.“