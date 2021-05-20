Rocky Romero Says NJPW Strong Is The Best Hour-Long Show in Wrestling

During an appearance at a Highspots Sign It Live event (via Fightful), Rocky Romero praised NJPW Strong and called it the best hour-long show in wrestling.

He said: “It’s been a really rough year. [Japan] just went into another state of emergency and [NJPW] had to postpone shows, but I think those shows are going to happen in the next few weeks. I’ve been working on NJPW Strong. I think it’s the best hour-long show in wrestling. You get three matches, badass wrestling. The roster is crazy. You have people from IMPACT, Jon Moxley, Brody King. It’s just going to grow. It may be the only place where you have all these companies. You want to talk about the forbidden door, I think NJPW Strong is the forbidden door.”