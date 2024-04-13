wrestling / News
Rocky Romero Named Show & Talent Coordination VP For New Japan Of America
Rocky Romero has revealed he has a new role as the VP of Show And Talent Coordination for New Japan Of America. Romero made the announcement before NJPW WIndy City Riot, as you can see below.
Romero reportedly joined AEW’s front office in February.
NJOA VP Of Show & Talent Coordination #njriot #njpw #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/ZgL9sEwCTK
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵“Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) April 13, 2024