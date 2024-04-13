wrestling / News

Rocky Romero Named Show & Talent Coordination VP For New Japan Of America

April 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rocky Romero CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

Rocky Romero has revealed he has a new role as the VP of Show And Talent Coordination for New Japan Of America. Romero made the announcement before NJPW WIndy City Riot, as you can see below.

Romero reportedly joined AEW’s front office in February.

