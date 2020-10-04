Rocky Romero Suggests WWE Never Gave Fred Rosser A Chance To Show How Good He Was

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Rocky Romero spoke about recent NJPW USA acquisitions like Fred Rosser, who he said WWE never gave a chance to show how good he was. Here are highlights:

On wrestlers getting a chance to shine: “Alex Zayne is a perfect example but like a Fred Rosser even. I feel like nobody knew how good Fred Rosser really really really was because he didn’t always get the right light shined on him in WWE, and I’ll be honest and I don’t mind telling Fred this, I kind of forgot about Fred until the day he came by the show whenever it was last year sometime. And he was saying hi to some of his friends, Juice Robinson [and] Lance Archer, people who he worked with in WWE. We were having a conversation. He was saying, ‘this is the place that I’ve always wanted to be. I feel my style is good for this place,’ and I’m thinking what was that breakout Fred Rosser match? And I couldn’t really think of one, and then this opportunity comes, New Japan Strong. And Fred just happened to reach out to me, and I would say, ‘dude can I throw your name into the hat with New Japan and see if they would love to have you for Strong?’ He was like, ‘please.’ I was like, ‘this might be a good opportunity with just the timing of it,’ and they said yeah.”

On Fred Rosser in WWE: “He came on and just killed, like he’s so good. Wrestled with him last week on Strong and like first time I got in the ring with the guy, and I’m like, ‘how does nobody know how good this guy is? This is insane.’ It’s like, how did they not take advantage, you know, WWE take advantage of the talent that this guy has? I mean, he’s just straight attitude, throwing people around. He’s strong. I mean like this is everything that you want in a wrestler, and I’m thinking, ‘oh man, like thank God he’s here in New Japan.’ I mean, he’s gonna do great here. He’s going to be perfect here. I mean I want to see him wrestle [Minoru] Suzuki. I want to see him wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. Oh my god, they would kill it. I want to see him wrestle [Kota] Ibushi [and Hiroshi] Tanahashi. He could have those kind of big-level matches, and I don’t think anybody knows it yet. I do hope that when you know the world kind of opens up and the bridge is open, I hope Fred is one of the first guys to [from the] new talents that get to make it over. I think he’ll really impress some people.”

On if NJPW would embrace Rosser’s LGBTQ message: “We have the openness in New Japan to be who we are and talk about whatever is going on through our lives and whatever it is. So I feel like it’s really up to him, how much he wants to push his message out there. Then, of course, the company would never stop that. They would promote him exactly the way that they would promote anybody else. New Japan itself doesn’t necessarily get behind… they’re focused about the in-ring stuff, and that’s kind of like the forefront of everything. And then, obviously, our personal backstory just kind of come into play that’s a big part of it. I think the stuff that he’s doing outside of the ring, and we talked about it on Strong a lot about what an advocate he is outside of the ring. He’s just a guy that you can look up to. I don’t want to put him on the spot and be like, ‘he’s the perfect role model’ but like that type of figure. Inside of the ring, outside of the ring, he’s just handling business and I think that’s really cool and just a great addition to the roster.”